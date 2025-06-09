Development at risk without leadership, Vosarogo warns

Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting

Unity among traditional leaders is key to Cakaudrove’s progress, says Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo.

Speaking at the opening of the Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting in Yaroi, Savusavu, Vosarogo urged chiefs to work together to tackle crime, drugs, violence and increasing HIV cases.

He said the 2025–2026 national budget includes specific funds for the province, and it is up to leaders and their communities to take the lead in applying for help.

Filimoni Vosarogo

Vosarogo pointed to road and jetty upgrades planned for Savusavu, Taveuni, and Rabi.

He warned that progress will only come if there is unity and shared responsibility among the people of Cakaudrove.

The two-day council meeting ends Friday.

