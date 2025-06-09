Crime data not manipulated says COMPOL

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has strongly refuted claims that the crime statistics are being manipulated, following public skepticism and social media commentary questioning the accuracy of recent crime data.

Speaking during a press conference to release the June 2025 crime statistics, Tudravu acknowledged growing concerns from some members of the public and media over whether official reports truly reflect the situation on the ground.

However, he assures the public that all figures provided are based solely on verified police reports.

Tudravu stresses that there is no reason or benefit for police to manipulate crime figures.

“While we acknowledge that there may be unreported crimes, I want to state that we have nothing to gain from manipulating the statistics. Everyone has access to our statistics, and should they wish to clear doubts they have, please call us and we will be more than happy to discuss further.”

Tudravu is calling for public support and patience as police continue their work to maintain law and order.

“What I will ask is for everyone’s support and cooperation. The reduction in the overall crime rate, I know, will still be met with much skepticism, but we will continue to serve to the best of our abilities and hope to win back trust and confidence in the organization”.

Despite public doubt, the Commissioner highlighted that for the third consecutive month since April, Fiji has recorded a consistent decline in both overall and serious crimes.

The overall crime dropped by 8% last month compared to the same period in 2024, while serious crimes declined by 17%.

