Sayed-Khaiyum’s bail variation application denied

Suva Magistrate Sufia Hamza has refused to interfere in a case involving former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and which is being presided over by Magistrate Yogesh Prasad.

Sayed-Khaiyum’s counsel Devanesh Sharma had filed an application for bail variation in a matter in which his client is charged together with former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Health Minister Neil Sharma.

Magistrate Hamza has ruled that the court has considered not to rule on a case before Magistrate Prasad on the basis that the bail decision made by him is pertaining to a matter that is before him.

Magistrate Hamza further added that any applications arising from the initial matter, with regards to bail issues, need to be addressed by the Magistrate who is in charge of the matter and is still presiding in the Suva Magistrate’s Court will continue to be in the carriage of that matter.

Meanwhile, in another case, where it is alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum authorized the government to pay taxes for former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem without requisite approval from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President is before Magistrate Hamza.

This case has been adjourned to Monday for hearing of the bail application.

Sayed-Khaiyum was not present in court as he was taken to the hospital from the bail variation hearing yesterday as he was unwell and was seen leaving the court in extreme pain.

It is unclear whether Sayed-Khaiyum is still admitted or resting at home.