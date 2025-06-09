Meth accused claims kidnapping, death threats

Louie Logaivau in court today.

A key accused in the methamphetamine case has told the Lautoka High Court he feared for his life and that of his family.

Louie Logaivau states he became involved in the drug operation after losing his job and being recruited by friends to work at SubZero Car Wash and Café, owned by fellow accused Justin Ho.

He claims Ho warned him that a group he called mafias would harm him if he spoke out, and that they knew where his sister lived.

Justin Ho.

Logaivau said he was asked to move large containers into a warehouse and later realised they may have contained methamphetamine.

He told the court he was abducted in January and held in a house in Saweni before fleeing to Savusavu with Ho, where they were eventually arrested.

State Prosecutor Joeli Nasa challenged the story, questioning why these claims weren’t raised earlier. Logaivau said he was traumatised and stood by his account.

He also denied lying under oath, saying SubZero looked like a proper business and had even been opened by a government minister.

The trial resumes tomorrow.

