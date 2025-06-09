Lawyer fails to appear, trio further remanded

From left: Peniasi Delai, Ginna Choi and Loganimaisino Baules.

The lawyer representing Logamaisino Baules, Peniasi Delai, and Ginna Choi failed to appear in court this morning, leaving the trio without legal representation.

It is alleged that on September 23rd, the three were found in possession of 0.345 grams of methamphetamine. Choi was also allegedly found with over $900 and foreign currency, while Baules has been identified as a prohibited immigrant.

The trio are reportedly linked to two other cases involving five individuals who were arrested separately and appeared in different courts last month.

This morning, Baules, Delai, and Choi were left waiting for their lawyer, who failed to turn up despite reportedly being paid and having visited them yesterday. The three were then asked to seek assistance from Legal Aid.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad advised the accused to take action against their lawyer and informed them that their bail hearing, which was scheduled for today, could not proceed. They will now have to formally reapply for bail.

Magistrate Prasad stressed that the case is serious and that the law must be followed.

Baules and Choi are both foreign nationals from different countries, but the court was informed that they are related.

The prosecution has been directed to assist in organizing disclosures with the Legal Aid lawyer.

The case has been adjourned to the 22nd of this month.

