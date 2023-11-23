Couple allegedly sent multiple threats to a civil servant

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is investigating a case where a couple is alleged to have sent threatening emails to a senior government official.

Police say the couple is expected to appear at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

They are jointly charged with criminal intimidation.

Article continues after advertisement

Assistant Commissioner of Police-Crime Mesake Waqa says an investigation was conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department’s Headquarters Taskforce following the receipt of the complaint, alleging the two accused persons had, during the months of August, September, and October 2023, sent threatening emails to the victim with intent to cause alarm.

ACP Waqa says the 39-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife have been jointly charged with seven (7) counts of criminal intimidation, contrary to Section 375(1)(b)(iii)(iv)(2) of the Crimes Act 2009.