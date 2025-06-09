Blackmail over explicit video lands duo in court

Suva court. [File Photo]

A couple will appear in the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly blackmailing a man using an explicit video.

The Online Safety Commission says the victim was told to send money or the video would be released. The couple allegedly threatened him several times, managing to get over $1,800.

Investigators say the video was used to force the victim to pay their rent.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite promising to delete the clip after the first payment, the couple allegedly kept asking for more.

The pair were tracked down by the Commission’s abuse team and their Police Liaison Officer. They were later handed to Totogo Police.

They face three charges, trafficking obscene publication, posting an intimate recording and computer-related extortion and fraud.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.