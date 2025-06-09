Accused links Russian Mafia to meth bust

David Heritage, one of the men accused in Fiji’s biggest meth bust, told the Lautoka High Court he joined the drug operation after being threatened at gunpoint.

He said a man linked to the Russian Mafia held him at gunpoint and warned him not to go to the police.

Heritage says he feared for his children’s lives.

State Prosecutor John Rabuku challenged him, saying he joined the operation for money. Heritage admitted he was promised $2 million but insisted his family was in danger.

Rabuku asked why he didn’t go to police. Heritage said fear and threats stopped him.

A civilian witness backed Heritage’s claim, saying he saw a white man point a gun at his head at Vuda Marina in December last year.

The witness said he didn’t report it because he was scared. He denied making up the story or working with Heritage to lie in court.

The trial is still ongoing with more defence witnesses expected to appear.

