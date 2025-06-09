Accused details drug threats in Court

David Heritage in court today.

The second accused in the largest drug bust trial David Heritage, today alleged in the Lautoka High Court that he and his family were threatened.

Heritage, gave evidence before Justice Aruna Aluthge, recounting his alleged involvement in the drug operation.

Heritage, a marine business owner based in Denarau, Nadi told the court that in November 2023, he was approached by a man he identified as of Lebanese nationality, who was a regular client of his repair business. The man allegedly requested Heritage’s assistance in bringing a drug consignment into Fiji.

Heritage claimed the Lebanese man told him that if he was unavailable, Justin Ho would contact him directly. Not long after, he said Ho visited him at his office and handed him a smartphone preloaded with the encrypted communication app “Threema.”

Heritage explained that only three individuals had access to this app: himself, Ho, and the Lebanese national.

The trio allegedly reportedly communicated using coded names.

When asked what happened to the phone, Heritage said he disposed it at the sea after noticing what he believed were police officers from the Criminal Investigations Department patrolling near his office.

Heritage further alleged that Ho later discussed plans to arrange a barge to transport the drug consignment into Fiji. He said he facilitated this by contacting a barge owner at Vuda Marina, and after two unsuccessful attempts, the third trip to the Yasawa waters proved successful.

However, during the failed attempts, Heritage told the court he faced serious threats.

He claimed a Russian national, introduced to him by Ho, showed up at his office and took photographs of his vehicle, warning him that he knew where Heritage lived.

According to Heritage, while sitting in the Russian’s vehicle, the man pulled out a gun and pointed it to his head.

When asked why he did not report the threats to police, Heritage responded that he was in fear for his life, explaining that the mention of a “Russian Mafia” terrified him.

He said he believed the man was capable of carrying out the threats, especially after proving he knew where his family resided.

Heritage concluded his testimony by saying that after being threatened, he complied with all instructions from both Ho and the Russian national — from arranging the barge to the transport and storage of the drugs at his Denarau office.

The trial continues before Justice Aruna Aluthge at the Lautoka High Court.

Meanwhile, the first accused, Justin Ho, exercised his legal right to remain silent. When questioned in court, Ho stated he would not give evidence “for his and his family’s sake.”

Justice Aluthge reminded him that he has the right to remain silent and no one can compel him to testify.

