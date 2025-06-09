Court seizes $40K and cars in drug case

The Suva High Court has approved the State’s bid to seize nearly $40,000 and three vehicles tied to a drug-related case without needing a criminal conviction.

This decision follows an application by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions under the Proceeds of Crime Act in the case of State v. Marc Winston Tjin Konkoen and Others. The assets were ruled tainted and directly linked to the alleged offence.

The ruling marks one of the first major actions under the ODPP’s newly established Civil Forfeiture Division, which is now stepping up efforts to target and reclaim assets obtained through illegal activity.

According to the ODPP, the goal is to strip offenders of profits made from crime and return these to the State.

