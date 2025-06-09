Counterfeit products a growing concern, Consumer Council cautions

Counterfeit products are becoming an increasing concern in Fiji’s markets, with authorities warning that many shoppers may be unknowingly purchasing fake goods.

The Consumer Council of Fiji says while counterfeit items are widely sold, very few complaints are being lodged by consumers.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says many shoppers struggle to tell the difference between genuine and counterfeit products, making them vulnerable to poor-quality and misleading purchases.

She stresses that consumers are entitled to quality products, regardless of the price paid.

“Even if you spend a dollar on an item, you have the right to receive a product of acceptable quality, because that is the expectation when you pay for it.”

Shandil adds that counterfeit goods extend beyond electronics and include everyday items such as clothing and cosmetics.

“We are seeing counterfeit cosmetics and clothes. They may claim to be branded products, but when you look closely, they are fake versions of original items being sold in the markets.”

She is urging shoppers to report suspected counterfeit products, saying consumer vigilance is key to protecting rights and ensuring accountability in the marketplace.

