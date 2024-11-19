Convincing communities key to rural and maritime development

Development in Fiji’s maritime and rural areas faces several challenges, primarily due to the difficulty in convincing local communities of the benefits of such projects.

This was emphasized by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Sakiasi Ditoka, stating that many communities have deep-rooted traditions and lifestyles, making them hesitant to embrace change or new development initiatives.

He adds that overcoming these barriers requires not only effective communication and awareness campaigns but also a collaborative approach involving local leaders and community members in the planning and decision-making process.

“We’re all humans and we all want good things. And what we’ve been telling them is, if you want good things, you have to work for it. You have to take the first few steps. The government will come and assist once you’ve started moving on that journey. You can’t expect to sit around and wait for the government to come and help you.”

Ditoka emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring equal opportunities for all people, regardless of their location.

He adds that by tailoring development efforts to meet the unique needs of each community and by demonstrating clear, tangible benefits, it becomes easier to gain their support and participation in the development process.