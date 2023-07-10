Coalition government rubbishes conspiracy claims

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica

The coalition government’s leadership is stable.

This has been confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica following recent posts on social media, claiming there is division among the members of the coalition government and a conspiracy to change the current leadership.

Kamikamica has labeled the recent speculations as absolute nonsense.

“We totally support the coalition, we totally support the prime minister, and Fiji has nothing to worry about; this is going to be a very stable government.”

Women Minister, Lynda Tabuya, has also rubbished the social media claims and reiterated that there is no division within the coalition government.

“I just want to clear the air of the rumors that are going around about any conspiracy to replace the honorable prime minister as leader. I just want to put it out there that there is only one leader. We are all united as a cabinet in the coalition government to support him, and there is only one voice that we listen to, and that is the honorable prime minister.

Tabuya is urging Fijians not to be swayed by any misleading posts on social media that aim to create instability in the country and to always verify any information they receive on social media.