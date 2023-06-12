Childrens' sugar intake worrying

[Source: The Jakarta Post]

Sixty-two percent of young children aged five to 19 drink carbonated soft drinks on a daily basis.

This is according to UNICEF Pacific Representative Jonathan Veitch, who says they will continue working with the government to reduce the triple burden of malnutrition and create a healthier future for all.

Veitch says the daily intake of sugar from sweetened beverages among those less than 19 years old is concerning.

“The majority of people drink them despite the fact that they’re not good for you. This is really high. It’s really high globally in terms of averages. And consequently, the daily intake of sugar from sweetened beverages is double the quantity of the Pacific Regional average here in Fiji.”



Veitch says, apart from this, the number of overweight children is increasing rapidly.

Chief Dietician Ateca Kama says this can be prevented, depending on what children decide to consume.

Kama adds that they are working with the Education Ministry to instill a healthy eating behaviors among children at a young age.