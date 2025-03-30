Centre launches free eye screening

[Photo: Supplied]

Island Medical Centre is offering free eye screening services for adults and children starting Wednesday.

The initiative is designed to make eye care more accessible with no consultation or screening fees typically valued at $50.

According to the Center, eye health is as important as other organs, and this free service will help detect issues early, such as cataracts, vision problems, and conditions like glaucoma.

The screening includes a retina check, a reflection test for eyeglass prescriptions, and a cataract assessment.

The center also utilizes the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine, which is a non-invasive method to diagnose and monitor eye conditions like macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

While the free screening service is available to everyone, Island Medical Centre noted that treatment will require referrals to eye specialists, and specific conditions will apply for further care.

This initiative addresses a common problem in eye care management patients often face long wait times or travel distances to get treatment, especially when referred to government hospitals in other districts.

Island Medical Centre, part of the Island Group of Companies specializes in eye care and is committed to making eye health services more efficient and accessible.

The parent company is also moving forward with plans to build a mini private hospital in Suva, with construction expected to begin next year once approvals are finalized.

The free eye screening service aims to reduce barriers to eye care and also ensures that no one will be turned away.

