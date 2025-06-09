Cancer walk highlights prevention

The Fiji Cancer Society is calling on communities to take simple but life-saving steps to prevent cancer.

Society’s Chief Executive, Belinda Chan, made the comments during a Community Walk in Suva this morning, promoting awareness, prevention and early detection.

Chan says cancer affects families in every settlement across Fiji.

“And so as we return home, let’s continue to walk the walk, talk the talk and be united without unique stories. Let our collective strides send a wave of change across our communities, our island and the region.”

Chan highlighted that one-third of cancers are preventable through healthy choices, such as eating local produce, staying active, avoiding smoking and alcohol, and practicing sun safety.

She urged women to perform breast self-exams and get regular cervical screenings, noting that cervical cancer can be eliminated through consistent testing.

Those due for a Pap smear are encouraged to contact the Society for clinic or workplace visits.

Men were also advised to seek medical help early for any persistent symptoms.

Throughout the event, Chan emphasized the power of support, reminding the community that “no one should face cancer alone.”

