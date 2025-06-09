Businessman accused of housing fraud

Laukesh Raj [Source: FICAC/ Facebook]

A businessman accused of submitting falsified documents to the Housing Authority to secure land under the First Home Ownership Initiative has been granted a $10,000 non-cash bail bond.

Laukesh Raj faces multiple charges from the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption including false representation to obtain a benefit, submitting misleading documents and using forged documents.

The allegations involve submitting a fake pay slip in 2016 to obtain residential land and falsifying income forms in 2017 to influence a public official’s assessment.

FICAC prosecutor Lanieta More confirmed that initial disclosures have been served to Raj.

Raj’s bail conditions include a ban on reoffending, residency restrictions, monthly reporting to FICAC and a travel ban, with all travel documents surrendered to the court.

This case will be called again on July 16 for further disclosures.

