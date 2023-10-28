Bus Company pledges to enhance safety measures

The fatal accident in Suva on Thursday that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman.

Nasese Buses Limited, in a statement, says they will re-examine their internal mechanisms to prevent road accidents from occurring in the future.

Director Jack Kumar released a statement following a fatal accident in Suva on Thursday that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman.

According to the police, the woman was crossing the road along Stinson Parade when she was allegedly hit by a bus driven by a 21-year-old man.

Kumar says they are saddened by the accident that occurred on Thursday involving one of their buses in Suva.

Kumar has sent his deepest condolences to family and friends.

He says they regularly impress upon their drivers that nothing is more important than the lives of pedestrians and passengers, and, while tragic, this accident is unacceptable.

Kumar says they will fully cooperate with the authorities who are investigating the matter.

He has also thanked the first responders to the scene, the emergency personnel, and those continuing to assist.

Meanwhile, police confirms the investigation is underway and no charges have been laid yet.