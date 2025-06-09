Budget like a supermarket with empty shelves says Kumar

Opposition MP Premila Kumar [File Photo]

Opposition MP Premila Kumar says the government is borrowing too much money without using it to improve people’s lives.

Speaking in Parliament during the budget debate, Kumar said the 2025–2026 budget looks good on the surface, but hides serious problems.

“It’s like walking into a supermarket full of specials,” she said. “But the important shelves like jobs, infrastructure, and growing businesses are empty.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar pointed out that Fiji’s economy is slowing down. Growth has dropped from 7.5% in 2023 to just 3.2% expected in 2025.

She blames this on the government’s budget cuts and lack of proper planning.

She says the biggest problem is how much the government is borrowing.

She claims that in just two years, it has borrowed $2.6 billion almost as much as the previous government borrowed in 12 years.

“This government is not borrowing to build roads or hospitals. They’re borrowing to pay their bills,”

She also said debt repayments have now reached $1.4 billion, which is more than what’s being spent on capital projects.

Only 19% of the budget is going towards new development, while 81% is being used to run government services.

“This is not smart spending. It’s just surviving without planning for the future,”

She also questioned where all the new tax money has gone, saying it hasn’t helped pay off debt or fund new projects.

Instead, she accused the government of wasting money on a large Cabinet and civil service, expensive vehicle leases, and over 140 overseas trips in one year.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad will deliver his right of response tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.