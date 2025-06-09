Budget backs basic human rights

Ratu Josaia Niudamu, Assistant Minister for Justice [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Justice, Ratu Josaia Niudamu, has emphasized that access to clean water and sanitation must be recognized not merely as development objectives but as essential human rights.

Speaking in Parliament during deliberations on the 2025–2026 National Budget, Niudamu framed the issue as central to community wellbeing and national progress.

“This budget is not only just a budget, it is a modern budget. It invests in the fundamental shift to making justice accessible, relevant, and responsive to the realities of our people.”

Ratu Josaia’s comment came as part of his broader endorsement of the Coalition Government’s budget, which he described as modern, bold, and people-centered.

He says with the budget allocations they can expand their services across all 14 provinces, reinforcing the government’s focus on inclusive development and social protection.

Niudamu’s stance underlines the growing recognition of basic services like clean water and sanitation not as privileges, but as universal entitlements enshrined in Fiji’s constitutional values.

