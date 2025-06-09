Benjamin Padarath granted bail

56-year-old, political activist Benjamin Padarath, has been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court today in relation to a social media post he allegedly made in May this year.

Padarath is accused of posting a fabricated newspaper article on his social media account on May 19.

It is alleged that the edited article contained false and misleading information about two prominent individuals and was posted with the intention of causing harm.

Padarath was arrested in Nadi yesterday and charged with one count of causing harm by posting electronic communication.

During today’s court appearance, Police Prosecutor had initially objected to the bail citing the seriousness of online abuse, misinformation and that the actions of the Padarath being of public concerns.

However, the prosecutor failed to provide disclosures in court today.

Padarath’s lawyer, Simione Valenitabua argued that his client should be granted bail in the interest of justice, citing both statutory and constitutional grounds.

The counsel added that there is a legal presumption in favor of bail, as provided under relevant bail provisions and the Constitution

The court ruled in favor of the bail application and Padarath was granted bail under strict conditions, including restrictions on travel and social media use.

The matter has been adjourned to February 18

