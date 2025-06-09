Belief in herbs still costing lives in Fiji

Fiji is fighting a growing diabetes crisis and retired nurses are now at the frontlines.

Seven veteran nurses with over 20 years of experience have been inducted as community ambassadors by Diabetes Fiji.

Their mission is to lead village-level screenings, run awareness sessions, and track high-risk cases in the Central Division.

Vasemaca Gumatua, one of the new ambassadors shares that she wants to challenge dangerous myths and push for healthy lifestyle changes in Nausori.

She said too many Fijians still believe herbal remedies can cure everything and only go to hospital when it’s too late.

“Sometimes we go for herbal medicine first before going to the hospital, but it’s very important that once you know that there is a need to go to the hospital, you have to go to the hospital first and then…the herbal medicine”

Diabetes Fiji CEO Marawa Kini said the issue isn’t just access to care, it is also denial.

Many people, Kini said ignore early symptoms until complications like amputation set in.

He is urging Fijians to use free screenings and counselling services now, before the damage becomes permanent.

“Sometimes we face challenges in terms of acceptance, some who refuse to go for amputation, they seek other means. Through our advocacy message with our education, we hope that everyone will come forward and get services that we do.”

Kini said this pilot program would focus on the Central Division first and could expand to other areas if successful.

He believes that retired nurses are trusted faces in their communities who can bridge the gap between policy and people.

