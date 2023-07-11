Bala to provide proof or refer to the Privileges Committee

FijiFirst Member of Parliament Parveen Bala has been given until Thursday to provide proof for claims he made against Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

On two occasions yesterday, the MP made claims that the budget does nothing for the sugarcane farmers, who in the cane belt are still asking what happened to the promise of $110 per tonne by the Minister for Finance.

Bala had further claims that Prasad and his candidates told the farmers during the campaign that they were going to give $110.

On the second occasion, Bala claims that the new scholarship system that replaces the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme is a sell-out of the principle of equal access to higher education just to keep a badly thought-out election promise and that the Finance Minister is simply keeping his job by keeping his job.

Professor Prasad raised a point of order, claiming that Bala is using parliament to incite racial hatred and did not provide proof of evidence.

Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says in the event Bala fails to provide proof or withdraw his statements, the matter will be referred to the Privileges Committee.

Ratu Naiqama says misleading Parliament is a serious matter and can also be contempt of Parliament.