Agriculture and Fisheries budgets aim for long-term security

Acting Minister for Agriculture Alitia Bainivalu says Fiji’s strong export performance shows the government is on the right track with its investment in agriculture.

During the budget debate in parliament today, Bainivalu revealed that Fiji exported 730 metric tons of kava, earning $53 million, the highest in more than 10 years last year.

She says exports of turmeric also went up, reaching $25.2 million, while taro exports hit $41.3 million from 5,540 tonnes, the best result in 12 years.

She says that the 2025/2026 national budget addresses pressing national challenges and positions Fiji for long-term recovery and sustainability.

Bainivalu adds that the government has set aside $4.6 million in the new budget to boost production of key crops like kava, turmeric, taro, ginger, cocoa, and coffee, and to improve market access.

She says the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has been allocated a significant increase to $115.3 million, marking a $14 million boost aimed at strengthening the non-sugar agriculture sector.

The non-sugar agriculture sector is a significant pillar of economic resilience and security amid global uncertainty, recognized by the Coalition Government as a key investment for sustainable growth. The budgetary allocation of $115.3 million, an increase of $14 million, demonstrates a strong commitment to enhancing agricultural growth and development in Fiji for the new financial year. Honorable Speaker, this is not merely an economic choice; it is a strategic necessity.

On the Fisheries Ministry, Bainivalu says that the $24.9 million budget will strengthen marine resource management, combat illegal fishing, and promote sustainable aquaculture.

She adds that significant investments include the establishment of a National Surveillance Centre and enhanced monitoring systems, supported by partnerships within the Pacific region.

Fisheries research will be boosted by $2.9 million, supporting projects aligned with Fiji’s Aquaculture Development Plan.

She adds that a fisheries research vessel, funded by the Japanese government, will enable advanced stock assessment and ocean monitoring.

