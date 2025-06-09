AG role still in limbo

Siromi Turaga, Minister for Justice [File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirms that Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga will continue to serve as the Acting Attorney-General.

Rabuka says this as no current member of parliament meets the qualifications required for a permanent appointment.

The Prime Minister did not indicate when a permanent appointment will be made.

Turaga was appointed Acting AG last month.

He replaced former AG Graham Leung, who was dismissed by the Prime Minister.

