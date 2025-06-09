Floods shut key roads

[ Source: FRA/ Facebook ]

Several roads in the Central Division are closed or restricted to one lane due to flooding from recent heavy rains.

The Fiji Roads Authority urges the public to exercise extreme caution when traveling.

They ask people to report any road damage immediately.

Kings Road is closed to all traffic. Naidiridiri Road 1, Waituri Road, Waila Road, Railagi Road Bridge, and Logani Sebi Crossing Baulevu are also closed.

Several roads are open but limited to one lane.

These include Wainibuku Road, Vishnu Deo Road (accessible only to 4×4 vehicles), Qiolevu Road, Duilomaloma Road, Vusuya Road, Vuci South Road, and parts of Savu Road in Naitasiri.

Fiji Roads Authority will keep monitoring the situation and provide updates as needed.

Travelers are advised to stay alert and drive carefully on affected routes.

