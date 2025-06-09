450 Elections advocates to create awareness about election processes

[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office launched the Community Election Advocates Programme, which will deploy 450 trained volunteers across Fiji to serve as trusted bridges between electoral institutions and local communities.

Speaking virtually at the launch ceremony held at the event in Suva, Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, emphasized the programme’s role in reimagining civic engagement ahead of future elections.

“This programme recognizes that effective democratic engagement requires both institutional expertise and community connection. Our Community Election Advocates speak not just the languages of iTaukei, Hindi, or English, but the unspoken language of trust and shared experience within their communities”

Article continues after advertisement

Chair of the Electoral Commission, Justice Usaia Ratuvili, also speaking virtually at the ceremony, highlighted the programme’s significance in fulfilling the Commission’s constitutional mandate.

He says that it is critical to ensure their systems maintain integrity and CEAs will ensure the public understand and trust those systems.

Operating under the principle “Reach One, Empower All,” the programme represents a shift from previous electoral education approaches by partnering with community volunteers from faith-based and civil society organisations.

This phase of the project focuses on activating 450 CEAs who will undergo comprehensive two-day training sessions across Fiji over the coming weeks. The training will cover sessions including why vote? voter registration, communication strategies, and the critical importance of maintaining strict political neutrality.

The programme is supported by the New Zealand Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the Voter Outreach for Transparent Elections Fiji Project under the United Nations Development Programme, demonstrating strong international partnership in strengthening Fiji’s democratic processes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.