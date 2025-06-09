$30m for “Na Vualiku Project”

Viliame Gavoka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Tourism, in partnership with the World Bank, has allocated $30 million to fund the “Na Vualiku Project.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, stated in Parliament recently.

He says that this is in line with a core theme of the national budget, the Project places strong emphasis on infrastructure as a driver of sustainable growth.

Gavoka adds the plan to launch a “Na Vualiku” Pilot MSME program, set to offer cost-shared business development services.

It will also provide small grants to community-based tourism groups, and targeted support for women, cultural enterprises, and operators to enhance market readiness and resilience.

The tourism minister says that they are unlocking the Northern Division’s tourism potential—and ensuring that its people participate meaningfully in the industry’s growth.

