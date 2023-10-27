$200 support for low-income families to continue

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad, has reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting low-income families and students.

This as Professor Prasad confirms that the $200 Back to School Support initiative, which assisted 214,000 students this year will continue.

Professor Prasad says the financial support program, aimed to alleviate the financial burden on low-income households, was well-received and had made a significant difference in the lives of many Fijians.

“When we came into government, we provided $200 to every family, to every student coming from a family of an income less than 50,000. That provision is still included in the current budget. So very soon, in the next one or two weeks, we will roll out the applications for the next $200 for every student from every family below $50,000 household income.”

The government had allocated $50 million to support the program at the beginning of this year.