151 price discrepancies found in festive surveillance

The Consumer Council of Fiji has raised concerns over widespread price discrepancies in supermarkets ahead of the Christmas season.

During its festive season surveillance, the Council recorded approximately 115 incidents where the prices displayed on shelves did not match those charged at checkout counters.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says this is just the tip of the iceberg adding that similar issues have been reported through consumer complaints and market monitoring.

She says such discrepancies, particularly on promotional and discounted items, risk misleading shoppers and undermining consumer trust.

“The scale and the repetition of these discrepancies, especially during the peak of festive season, you know, when every dollar counts, raises serious concerns about the intent.”

Shandil is urging shoppers to remain vigilant, advising them to check receipts and watch the scanner screen while purchasing.

“Don’t wait until you get home because it’s going to be another expense and it will be very inconvenient for you. If you see discrepancies, stop and speak immediately.”

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive, Senikavika Jiuta says they have also stepped-up operations during the festive period.

For the first time, our teams are operating on a shift work basis, maintaining an active presence at key locations such as wharves, supermarkets and any shops to ensure fair trading and consumer protection throughout the festive season. I urge everyone to remain vigilant with increased travel, shopping, social gatherings and movement across the country, risks naturally rise.

