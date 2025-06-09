$10 million lost in house fires

Deliberately lit fires are now the second top cause of property fires in Fiji, sparking concern from fire officials.

The National Fire Authority says more fires are being started on purpose with the aim to destroy.

By June this year, 85 property fires had been recorded, slightly up from 81 in the same period last year.

Article continues after advertisement

But the damage has surged. Losses have jumped from $7 million to more than $10 million.

Most of the fires,95 percent broke out in homes, leaving 652 people without shelter.

That’s up from 566 last year.

Fires also damaged a mosque, a school, a gym, and a storeroom.

Vacant houses are also being targeted. The number of empty homes destroyed by fire rose from six last year to nine this year.

Recent blazes under investigation include the old CWM Hospital birthing unit and the Rups Big Bear warehouse in Suva.

In the past, fires were mostly caused by electrical faults, arson, or unattended cooking.

But that pattern is shifting and NFA officers are alarmed.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.