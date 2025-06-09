GCC calls for stronger traditional structures

[file photo]

The Great Council of Chiefs is calling on parents, community leaders, and families to take stronger responsibility in addressing the growing social and behavioural challenges among Fiji’s youth.

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says the council continues to work closely with the Fiji Police Force, the Church, and counterparts from New Zealand to tackle pressing concerns involving young people.

He says social media has become a platform where people constantly degrade each other, reflecting deeper issues that begin at home.

“The onus is on parents — this is what the GCC constantly pushes for — to raise children in a way that helps them learn from mistakes and improve.”

The Chair stresses the need to strengthen Fiji’s traditional structures, saying true change begins with leadership at the household level.

“It starts with the family head leading by example at home, with the village headman ensuring family heads fulfil their roles, and with the hierarchy looking after each other.”

He is also calling on mothers to stand firm for their daughters, particularly in cases of teenage pregnancy.

“Teenage pregnancy is happening too often. Do not protect the person who impregnates a teen — report them to the police.”

The Chair adds that if every family and community fulfils its role, it would help ease the growing drug problem in the country and reduce the burden on law enforcement and resources.

