Entertainment

Wednesday Addams returns

Entertainment Weekly

August 9, 2025 10:28 am

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Wednesday Addams has always dreamed of looking death in the face — and sometimes, dreams come true.

Part 1 of Wednesday’s second season ended with everyone’s favorite somber teenager (played by Jenna Ortega) thrown out of a second story window by none other than the Hyde. As she lies unconscious on the ground, her voiceover declares that she’s made everything “much worse.” It’s the kind of cliffhanger that creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar hope will cause fans to tune in when Part 2 drops on Netflix on Sept. 3 — and one they hope makes up for the nearly three-year wait between seasons of the Addams family drama. (Like many, they had to contend with the SAG and WGA strikes, not to mention the busy schedule of their leading misanthrope.)

That’s why season 2 wastes no time putting Wednesday in the middle of a new mystery, this one focused on a slew of bird killings around town. And unlike in season 1, fans know who’s behind them by the end of episode 4, which rounds out Part 1.

Article continues after advertisement

“We didn’t want to repeat ourselves, as second seasons are tricky things with a lot of shows, and we wanted to change up the mystery storytelling,” Gough tells Entertainment Weekly. “So the idea is that at the end of episode 4, literally all hell breaks loose. It propels you forward, but I don’t think you quite know where it’s going.”

What we do know is that Willow Hill had a secret program called LOIS — Long-term Outcast Integration Study — where they tried to extract abilities from their outcasts and inject them into normal humans. The experiment worked on Augustus Stonehearst’s daughter (Heather Matarazzo), who is now the Avian that Wednesday has been searching for. And when “all hell breaks loose” at the psychiatric hospital, so does the Hyde, after Tyler (Hunter Doohan) spent the season in chains.

“They don’t really cover turning into a monster in acting school,” Doohan jokes. “I remember [director] Tim Burton was like, ‘Hunter, you get angry and do your interpretive dance or whatever.'”

That interpretive dance leads to the Hyde killing his master, Thornhill (Christina Ricci), before charging Wednesday and launching her out of a window.

“I just go around killing icons in episode 4,” Doohan says with a laugh.

It’s a night shoot that Ortega, who’s also a producer this season, remembers well.

“It’s the first time, at least in the season, where Wednesday truly is out of her depth,” she says. “They were talking about me running down the hall or me doing some sort of slide underneath [the Hyde], and I remember telling them, ‘I don’t think so, because this isn’t an action show. And Wednesday’s too smart for that. She has to understand that there’s no chance. She could run, but it’s a huge monster.’ So, I started saying that, and then it kind of piggybacked into Tim’s idea of it just being this really, really quiet silence, which stands out from the rest of the episode.”

That silence is followed by Wednesday crashing through the window to… her death?

“It felt very poetic and dramatic and surprising,” director Tim Burton says of the decision not to show the Hyde physically throw her.

Ortega adds, “We don’t need to see everything. Sometimes it’s better to leave it to the audience’s imagination.”

But if history is any indication, dying leads to good things on this show. After all, being dead was how Jenna Ortega first landed the role.

“I had been dead all night,” the actress recalls of her audition, which took place while she filmed the horror movie X. “I got shot in the head, and I was wearing a prosthetic. So I had glycerin and grease in my hair from them trying to remove the prosthetic. I looked like I hadn’t washed my hair in years, and I had a big cut on my face.”

Obviously, she got the part, but it wasn’t the first time Ortega had crossed paths with the deliciously dour teen. She actually read to play Wednesday in an animated film when she was 13 or 14.

“I recorded it on the set of a show that I was working on at the time,” she says. “I went to the closet and I asked my mom to stand outside to make sure that there weren’t people walking by, and I remember leaving this broom closet and telling my mom, ‘I don’t know what they’re looking for, but I would like to play her one day. That would be cool.'”

Years later, she was destined to wear the pigtail braids and deadly stare that audiences had come to expect. For Gough and Millar, finding Ortega was the answer to a four-month worldwide search for the titular teenage sleuth — and furthermore, the answer to years of developing the series.

The writing duo, best known for Smallville, first had the idea for the show in 2018. Pulling from that Smallville chapter of their careers, they had been pondering, “Is there a character where we can tell the untold chapter of their life,” Gough says.

Although creating the show would face a few development hurdles, Gough and Millar knew they were onto something special when Burton agreed to direct.

“Tim was always our first choice to do it,” Gough says. “He said people had approached him about [the Addams family], but it always felt cartoony, and this one felt grounded. He hadn’t done TV before, but he was very interested in exploring that kind of longform storytelling.”

Burton admits he was probably a bit more of a Munsters fan than an Addams Family devotee growing up, but he had long admired Charles Addams’ drawings.

“I always appreciated the humor and the nature of his cartoons,” Burton says. “I had a crush on Wednesday growing up. She was my kind of person. And when I read what Al and Miles did, I shared her worldview about school and parents and therapy and society. And so that’s really what hooked me.”

The duo still remember the FaceTime call with Burton at his country estate as they discussed their idea to follow a teenage Wednesday to school.

“He has these, I think 20 life-sized dinosaurs that roam the grounds of his country house,” Millar says, of course referencing statues and not actual giant reptiles… we think. “So he was out there under the shadow of a dinosaur talking to us about Wednesday Addams.”

Clearly, it was a match made in hell. With Burton on board, an all-star cast wasn’t far behind.

“We joke that we got all of our first choices because that’s the nice thing about having Tim,” Gough says.

Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones quickly signed up to play Gomez and Morticia. So quickly, in fact, Guzmán says that once he hung up with Burton, he had to call his team back and clarify, “What project was he talking about?”

Similarly, Zeta-Jones says, “I didn’t even read the script. It was just the idea of playing Morticia Addams through Tim Burton’s mind. I just said, ‘When do you want me to get on a plane?'”

That plane took the cast to Romania, one of very few places they were able to find an affordable (and available) filming location in 2021. But it turned out to be the perfect home for Nevermore Academy, the school Wednesday would attend (and where she’d promptly start to hunt down a monster, as a teen does).

“It actually proved to be an incredible location for us, in terms of the aesthetic,” Millar says. “The studio was completely abandoned and deserted. We had packs of wild dogs roaming the stages, and we had our own haunted woods next door to the studio.”

It was there that the producers had to figure out one final piece of casting: Thing.

“That was a fun audition,” Millar says. “We wanted to hire a local Romanian, so we sent out a casting call to violinists, cellists, pianists and magicians — anyone whose fingers were dexterous. Some of the hands were too thick and the fingers were too stubby, and then some were too thin and the fingers were too long.”

Ultimately, magician Victor Dorobantu was the hand for the job, bringing to life the iconic character who, as Gough explains, has to perform “the ultimate charades” given that they quickly realized that “you need two hands to do ASL.”

With Thing in place, the team was able to embark on filming season 1, though nothing could’ve prepared them for how the show would be received. When Wednesday dropped on Netflix in November 2022, it took the internet by storm — and not just because of that amazing dance sequence.

“When I got 10 million followers in two weeks, I was like ‘Oh my God. That doesn’t happen,'” says Emma Myers, who plays Wednesday’s color-loving bestie, Enid. “My life changed overnight.”

Season 1 holds the record for Netflix’s most popular English-language show of all time, with 252.1 million views in its first 91 days, spending 20 weeks on the Global Top 10. Through June of this year, the show had more than 350 million views and reached No. 1 in 90 countries.

“When I go to the supermarket, I’ve got like little 8, 9, 10-year-olds following me around, and you hear the loudspeaker say, ‘Your mom is looking for you,'” Guzmán says. “There’s not a rock big enough for me to hide under.”

It’s a feeling that Wednesday herself understands in season 2. Returning to school after successfully capturing the Hyde, she’s nothing short of a hero, prepared to loathe every moment of her newfound fame.

“She doesn’t like it, which I get,” Burton says. “When I can relate to something, it’s easier for me. It makes it more cathartic.”

As production moved from Romania to Ireland — and out of the COVID restrictions — the cast says season 2 was filled with more fun (and more pints). But when it comes to exciting episodes, they all point to Part 2. Hoohan, for one, is ready to explore what the Hyde looks like without a master (and those pesky chains).

“He’s free,” he says. “He’s out in the world again. It’s gonna be so fun.”

Then there’s the matter of Enid’s safety. After all, Wednesday’s visions have all centered around the death of her bubbly bestie.

“I got the first episode a few months before we started shooting, and I got to the end and I was like, ‘Um, nobody talked to me about this,'” Myers says with a laugh. “I remember writing my team an email being like, ‘I think I might die, just a heads up.'”

And as Millar puts it, “You should still be very worried for Enid.”Gough adds, “Now you’ve let out Tyler, and he’s very plainly stated what he wants to do. So I think that’s something else that then needs to be dealt with. And then who is he without a master? He’s the ultimate wild card, and Wednesday is responsible for that. It’ll all have ramifications.”

With four episodes left — and a super secret Lady Gaga role still to come — there’s plenty of drama for Part 2.

“All of my favorite episodes are in the back half of the season,” Myers says. “I’m so excited for people to watch. They’re gonna die.”

Speaking of death, there is still the small matter of Wednesday bleeding on the ground at the end of Part 1.

“Well, the show’s called Wednesday, so that’s the biggest clue we’ll give,” Millar says.

Perhaps Wednesday’s dream of facing death will have to wait.

 

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Revenue surpasses expectations with $150m surplus

Minister demands answers in alleged student harassment case

Termites wreck 44 schools

Counsel warned drug bust could have sparked chaos

Hindu Unity event postponed

PM rejects drug claims on MPs

Opposition hits back at slander over drug connections

Political parties and legal bodies file constitution submissions

Labasa Airport upgrade delayed

Security strategy to shake up national defense

GCC operational costs exceed $1 million

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband dead at 48 after cancer battle

Trump announces peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia at White House

Double pressure for Labasa

Wednesday Addams returns

Israel's security cabinet approves plan to take control of Gaza City

Suva Grammar thumps St Vincent

India pauses plans to buy US arms after Trump's tariffs

Netflix revives T. J. Hooker as a movie

US and UK differ on Gaza but share goal to end crisis, Vance says

FRU introduces Blue Card system at Deans quarters

Injuries worry Lautoka

Set-piece struggles still on Nadi’s radar despite win

Barcelona coach Flick banned for next Champions League match

'Red line' warning against Israel's Gaza takeover plan

Stage set for Deans Trophy Quarter-finals

Fijiana building strong ahead of World Cup

Northern pride on display as Lions play at home

Nadi holds off strong Macuata side

Former TV Superman to join US immigration enforcement

No-show won’t halt rape trial for suspended cop

Religious event set to proceed

Strong uptake of E-transport cards

Fiji, NZ set new tech standards

Islander trio blend well in Rewa

Prosecutors in Thailand issue indictments for dozens in deadly building collapse

Meth kingpins targeted for decades in prison

Penalty king calls on QVS to create history again

Four men busted for illegal security

New passport stock arrives

Nasinu outclasses Nadi

HIV outbreak fuels push for needle programs

Yellow E-ticket shortage leaves students stranded

Suva defends Pio Bosco Trophy

Netanyahu says Israel plans to take over all of Gaza in bid to destroy Hamas

Devo Babas calls out to fans for support

Actor settles with Disney over firing from Mandalorian

Positional balance crucial for Navua FC

Dolphin Masters dive into world stage

Tough questions over heavy fuel oil usage

Passport fraud investigation underway

Fiji’s diaspora set to fuel a $3 million investment surge

Malau Port base boosts maritime security

Vuvuzela banned from BOG venue

Trump says he would meet with Putin even if the Russian leader won’t meet with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

3,000 passports expected by Monday as printing resumes

Solomon Islands blocks US, China, Taiwan from Pacific's top political meet

Four women lost, kids targeted

New push to support overseas investors and heritage

Ministry shifts focus to new home builds

New police pact promises smarter crime fight

China unleashes virus crackdown as power is cut off and patients locked up

Trump demands 'highly conflicted' Intel CEO resign over China ties

Parents free to choose schools

Canakaivata and Vocevoce for Nadi

Police urge safe travel ahead of Deans quarterfinals

Nasinu ready to face defending champions

Fiji targets EU and UK exports

Women's Super League match to kick off BOG

Cyclone victims rehoused

Fiji moves fast to catch up on global aviation rules

New plan to break gender barriers

Fiji wins 2025 men’s invitational netball title

Policy aims to reward landowners

Forestry cash boost sparks jobs

India crash triggers urgent aircraft checks

Nine PSG players on Ballon d'Or shortlist after treble-winning campaign

Scotland star McTominay nominated for Ballon d'Or

Virus surge sparks global travel warnings

Cuvu have the edge but RKS thrives anywhere, says Colati

Vanua Levu roads to benefit from extensive repairs

Nalaubu chases BOG glory with Navua

Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks Trump pardon, lawyer confirms

Commissioner to testify in high-profile police case

Teen Mboko upsets Rybakina to book final with Osaka

U.S. Open announces record $90 million prize money

Urban plan back on track after five years of delay

ServicePro graduates ready to join workforce

Stan Walker leads Suva’s music fest

Hindu community seeks clarity on cancelled unity event

Dismissed officer reinstated after photo scandal

New law to block misuse of iTaukei symbols

Duo to face court for alleged bribery

'Motopai’ extends Drua stay

Returned and reeling: Afghans expelled from Iran struggle to start over

Two major universities reject review findings

Court reinstates ousted NCCI President

Trump administration sanctions a Mexican rapper over allegations of cartel ties

Fiji U16 miss semi-finals after heavy defeat

Calls grow for independent Aviation Accident Investigation Authority

Old town plans at risk, fix underway

Boxing champ Bolatini starts for Nasinu

US Army soldier accused of attempting to share tank infomation with Russia

Rewa's rise driven by visionary leadership

Refugees rebuild in Fiji

Ratu Navula only U14 side in the west, miss out on Deans

Baleinadogo makes France squad for RWC

PM details focused review to boost civil service

US brings hate crime charges against suspect in killing of Israeli embassy staffers

New roads to boost rural life

Britain’s Royal Mail celebrates Monty Python with stamps featuring iconic sketches and characters

Landslides, blocked roads hamper Indian flood rescue effort

Government cracks down on council abuse

Fiji leads global tourism shift

South Korea to offer visa-free entry to Chinese tourists from late September

New diplomatic chapter opens between Fiji and Uzbekistan

‘Weapons’ spins small town into chaos that mirrors real life, humor and all

Trump threatens 50% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil

FSSRU prioritizes player’s safety

Malolo gears up for exciting home clash

Navy Albatross dominate Eastern State standings

Bati to play Kumuls and Cook Islands in PNG

Fiji face New Caledonia in semifinal decider

Centralized disability data hub incoming

Religious sacrilege prompts police action

Photo taken without consent, witness calls it minor

Ethanol plan stalled by low cane supply

France partnership key to fighting drug trade

Ministry boosts leader development

Ministry prioritizes civic education in broadcast funding criteria

New acting PS appointments

Rugby takes note as NFL bans 'smelling salts'

Tribute set for George Fiji

PM rejects power grab claims, pledges legal process

Updated Skipper and Marama fixtures across two days

MGM ready to take on Lelean in U15 Quarter-final

Several injured in Nadi accident

Rabele in Australia to finalise Bulikula squad

Witness concedes photo-taking was illegal but ‘minor’

Paddling is a way of life says Vateitei

Fiji to address disability sector gap

Nasinu FC crowned Fiji FA Presidents Cup Champions

Digital access for rural areas

$43,000 raised for Fiji’s biggest morning tea

Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson team up

Qiliho had authority to review tribunal decisions

Cyber vandalism on the rise

Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers record coral decline following mass bleaching

Duty protection stifles dairy growth

Movie Review: The villains steal the show in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

China reports 7,000 cases of chikungunya virus

New law to scrap rent freeze

RKS chases redemption as Tagi reflects on Dean's legacy

Jail time proposed for ship overcrowding

FRU starts new stadium talks

Students brush up on oral health during annual celebration

Marama Cup crucial for Fijiana RWC campaign

Government outlines bold climate finance strategy

BOG VIP tickets sold out

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars lead nominees for MTV's Video Music Awards

Land buyback a voluntary deal, says Vosarogo

Indian army says no violation of ceasefire after reports of Pakistani firing

Siraj reinvents himself in England

New water catchment policy

FRRA launches referee pilot with regional reach

Pakistan police arrest 240 protesters demanding ex-PM Khan's release

Netanyahu meets security officials as Israel considers full Gaza takeover

ECE teachers’ pay bands clarified

TV series 'Wednesday' returns with family and female-focused Season Two

Government to revive National Road Safety Council

Funeral for George “FIJI” Veikoso set for Tuesday

129 RFMF personnel in Australia for military exercise

Mudslide engulfs Indian village, at least four dead, over 50 missing

'Freakier Friday' goes bolder with family bonds and body swaps

Dozens feared trapped as cloudburst triggers flash floods in India

Turaga urges global responsibility

Fiji reconsiders peacekeeping role

Nadroga taking a gradual approach to fitness, says president

Trump again threatens 'very substantial' tariff hikes for India over Russian oil

Duo to honour Rayalu’s vision

Fiji tightens aviation oversight

Fiji Rugby strikes landmark deal with Qatar

Lack of funding for Ba stadium floodlights

Fiji A falls short against strong Netblacks side

Ratei and Naulu unlawfully took pictures of Bainimarama

Court adjourns NCCI leadership dispute ruling to Thursday

Rosie Events joins Fiji Tourism Hall of Fame after third straight win

Wallabies scrap rule limiting foreign-based players

FMF signs historic EV deal with China’s MMiAuto

Back to back win for Suva Masters

Crackdown in red zones intensify

13 charged with 21 sexual offenses last month

India's Gill celebrates first series as captain with dramatic win

Djokovic pulls out of Cincinnati ahead of U.S. Open

Police officials front Qiliho and Bainimarama trial

Lynda aims to address disinformation through new portfolio

Cruise liner tourist dies in Savusavu

Trump again threatens India with harsh tariffs over Russian oil purchases

Investigation into bullet casing stalled by shared lockers

Tuqiri signs on for two more seasons