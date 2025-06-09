Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to 50 months in prison for prostitution-related conviction

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison for his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He also must pay a $500,000 fine.

He addressed the court earlier and begged the judge for mercy, calling his actions “disgusting, shameful, and sick.” Combs apologized to the victims and “all the victims of domestic violence.”

Brian Steel, a defense attorney for Combs, slammed the judge’s sentence as “un-American.” Steel told CNN he thinks the sentence “sends the wrong message” and argued Combs was sentenced for conduct the jury did not find him guilty of.

