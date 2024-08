[Source: CNN News]

Pop star Bebe Rexha has said she was “threatened” by a Lufthansa airline worker for being Albanian, something the airline says they are reviewing.

The singer-songwriter wrote that she has “never been so emotionally drained,” adding that the German airline had messaged her directly, but she urged them to do “a full investigation.”

Rexha boarded her flight normally and on time, according to the airline.