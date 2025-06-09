New Banksy mural appears at Royal Courts of Justice

[Source: BBC News]

A new mural by elusive street artist Banksy has appeared on the side of the Royal Courts of Justice building in central London.

It depicts a judge in a traditional wig and black robe hitting a protester lying on the ground, with blood splattering their placard.

While the mural does not reference a particular cause or incident, its appearance comes two days after almost 900 people were arrested at a London protest against the ban on Palestine Action.

The artwork was quickly covered up by large sheets of plastic and metal barriers. Court officials told the BBC the work would be removed.

The Metropolitan police said it had received a report of criminal damage and that enquiries would continue.

A spokesperson for HM Courts and Tribunals said that the Royal Courts of Justice was a listed building and that it was “obliged to maintain its original character”.

The spot Banksy chose was on an external wall of the Queen’s Building, part of the Royal Courts of Justice complex, on the usually quiet Carey Street.

On Monday, it was busy with onlookers taking pictures of the recently hidden patch of wall.

One of two security officers outside the building said they did not know how much longer they would be required to stand guard, adding, “At least it’s not raining.”

The Bristol-based street artist shared a photo of the wall art on Instagram, which is Banksy’s usual method of claiming a work as authentic. The artist captioned the picture: “Royal Courts of Justice. London.”

Labour peer Baroness Harriet Harman said she believed the work was a “protest about the law” without specifying which legislation she meant.

“Parliament makes the law, and the judges simply interpret the law,” she added. “I don’t think there’s any evidence, in terms of the right to protest, that judges have been clamping down on protests beyond what Parliament intended.”

Banksy’s stencilled graffiti is often critical of government policy, war, and capitalism.

Last summer, the artist began an animal-themed campaign in the capital with nine works, which concluded with a gorilla appearing to lift up a shutter on the entrance to London Zoo.

Other notable works included piranhas swimming on a police sentry box in the City of London, and a howling wolf on a satellite dish, which was taken off the roof of a shop in Peckham, south London, less than an hour after it was unveiled.

