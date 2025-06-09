Netflix's chief product officer Eunice Kim to leave

[Source: Reuters]

Netflix (NFLX.O), opens new tab said on Wednesday that Eunice Kim, its chief product officer since 2023, will leave the company.

Chief Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone will take on the role in the interim.

Kim, who joined Netflix in 2021 to lead its consumer product innovation team, spearheaded a redesign of the streaming giant’s connected-TV interface unveiled in May to enhance simplicity and user experience.

Before joining Netflix, Kim held product leadership roles at Google Play and YouTube (GOOGL.O), opens new tab.

Netflix beat Wall Street earnings targets for the second quarter and raised its annual revenue guidance in July, though investors were disappointed that the forecast driven more by a weaker dollar than strong demand for the streamer’s content.

The streaming platform has been building an ad-supported service to attract price-sensitive viewers, though it has said advertising will not be a primary driver of revenue growth this year.

The company has also introduced live events, including WWE wrestling, to draw advertisers and expand its audience base.

