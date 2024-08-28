Lizzo is taking a break and living her best life

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Lizzo is taking some time for herself and it shows.

The Grammy-winning singer posted on social media recently, where she showed off her both her weight loss and the lush, jungle like environment she was enjoying.

“I’m taking a gap year & protecting my peace,” she wrote in the caption of a video in which she stands in the rain in a tropical setting, dressed in a sleek, black bathing suit.

Article continues after advertisement

Lizzo has been lying low lately, following some legal controversy.

Last year, she was sued by three former dancers who alleged that they suffered harassment and hostile work environment while performing with her. Lizzo denied the allegations.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” she said in a statement she released at the time.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

The suit is reportedly ongoing.

In the meantime, Lizzo has stayed busy on social media, encouraging voter participation in the forthcoming presidential election and promoting her Yitty line of shape wear, which includes swimwear.