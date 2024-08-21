Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck

[Source: CNN News]

Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck are officially parting ways, according to an entry on the Los Angeles Superior Court docket.

Lopez filed for dissolution of their two-year marriage in Los Angeles on Tuesday, which coincides with the anniversary of their Riceboro, Georgia-set wedding ceremony in 2022 after they first eloped in Las Vegas a month prior.

The breakup comes after reports the two had been living separately, Lopez canceled her summer tour to spend time with her family, and they sold their Beverly Hills home.

Their divorce marks yet another turn in a love story between two superstars that has played out in the spotlight over decades.

Lopez and Affleck’s marriage came more than 20 years after they first met on the set of the comedy “Gigli,” where they played criminals stuck on a job together and struck up a real-life friendship which eventually turned into a relationship.

Over the years, they both married others and had families.

But Team “Bennifer” rejoiced in Bennifer 2.0 when they reconciled in 2021.

Even the pair seemed overjoyed.

The couple initially got engaged in November 2002 after Affleck popped the question with a custom 6.1-carat pink diamond ring from Harry Winston. He also appeared as Lopez’s love interest in the music video for her 2002 single “Jenny from the Block,” the storyline of which takes on the paparazzi treatment of their relationship.

Days before the pair were set to wed in September 2003, they postponed their nuptials, citing “excessive media attention” surrounding their wedding.

Sources told CNN at the time that the couple was “taking a break.”

In January 2004, they officially split.

So it appeared to be a fairytale when the couple went Instagram official in July 2021, months after Lopez ended her engagement to baseball legend Alex Rodriguez.