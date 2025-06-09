Entertainment

Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson reunite at Paris Fashion Week

Entertainment Weekly

October 3, 2025 2:04 pm

The sister and daughter of the late Michael Jackson shared a hug.

Janet Jackson and her niece Paris Jackson, daughter of her late brother Michael, shared a hug outside of Tom Ford’s runway show Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week.

The women went into the show together, both fashionably dressed in head-to-toe black.

Their meeting comes about two months after the “That’s the Way Love Goes” artist, who rarely steps out in public, supported brothers Jackie and Marlon, who were performing as the Jacksons, at their show at the Heritage Live festivals in Reading, England, on July 19.

They called Janet onstage during their concert.

It came just weeks after Paris, who’s now 27, explained on social media that she “wasn’t involved at all in the upcoming biopic about her father, in which one of her cousins, Jaafar Jackson, will portray her dad.

The movie, Michael, is set to be produced by co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain.

“They’re gonna make whatever they’re gonna make,” Paris said on social media in September. “The big reason why I haven’t said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys are gonna be happy with it. The film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in a fantasy, and they’re gonna be happy with it.”

At the time, she called out actor Colman Domingo, who had said that she and her brother, Prince Jackson, were “very much in support of our film.”

