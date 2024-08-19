Hrithik Roshan mentors Alia Bhatt in 'Alpha'; Kiara Advani films action scene for 'War 2'

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Kiara Advani is having a great run at the box office and her upcoming films seem very promising. One of the films that her fans are especially waiting for is War 2.

It’ll feature her in an action role for the first time. Though it features stars like Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the makers, that is director Ayan Mukerji and Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra, have ensured that she has a prominent role as well as a rocking entry scene. As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the actress recently shot for her introduction scene.

The article stated that Kiara will be seen indulging in a ‘commando fight’ for her entry sequence. The said scene was recently shot at Infiniti Mall located in Malad, Mumbai. The shoot went on for as many as 4 days.

Article continues after advertisement

Last week, Bollywood Hungama reported that Hrithik Roshan’s entry scene was shot in March. In this scene, the suave actor would be seen indulging in a sword fight with a menacing villain in a Japanese monastery. Jr NTR’s entry scene, set in a ship, would be shot in October. The schedule, reportedly, has been pushed ahead after the actor injured his hands.

War 2 is a part of the YRF Spy Universe and films like Pathaan, Tiger and the upcoming Alpha also belong to the same franchise. The Dainik Bhaskar story mentioned that Hrithik’s character of Kabir would also be seen in Alpha and would play the role of Alia Bhatt’s mentor.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Alpha features Sharvari of Munjya and Vedaa fame along with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. It is directed by Shiv Rawail and is expected to be released in 2025.

Coming back to Kiara Advani, she would also be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan. As per reports, she has also bagged KGF actor Yash’s Toxic.