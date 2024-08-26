Foo fighters deny Trump campaign song use

[Source: CNN News]

Rock band Foo Fighters did not give Donald Trump’s campaign permission to play one of their songs at a recent campaign rally, a representative for the band said, and they plan to donate any royalties from the unauthorized use to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

On Friday, Foo Fighters’ song “My Hero” was played at a campaign rally for Trump in Arizona, according to a video taken at the event and shared on social media.

A spokesperson for the band, however, said in a statement to CNN on Sunday that the group didn’t give Trump’s campaign the green light to use their hit 1997 rock anthem.

Article continues after advertisement

Harris’ running mate is Gov. Tim Walz.

This is not the first time a recording artist has disputed the use of their music at a rally for the Republican presidential candidate.

On Sunday, Harris’ campaign said that it has raised $540 million since she launched her presidential bid just over a month ago. This week, Harris and Walz will kick off a bus tour in Georgia, a key battleground state.