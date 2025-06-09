Crunchyroll expands anime streaming to Delta flights next year

Source: Entertainment Weekly

As anime conquers the big and small screens, the medium is now coming for your in-flight entertainment.

Earlier this year, anime streaming powerhouse Crunchyroll announced a partnership with Delta Air Lines that would allow for a curated selection of anime titles to be screened on their flights starting in 2025. Entertainment Weekly can now exclusively reveal the specifics.

Select episodes of award-winning dark fantasy Solo Leveling, fantasy action-adventure Black Clover, rom-com Horimiya, supernatural dramedy Fruits Basket, and the heartwarming My Roommate Is a Cat will be available on more than 165,000 seatback Delta flight screens starting next month. While it’s just these five titles now, Crunchyroll content will be refreshed seasonally.

However, if you’re a Delta SkyMiles member, you’ll have way more options. In addition to these five titles, full access to Crunchyroll’s catalog of 2,000 titles across movies and series is available through the Delta Sync Wi-Fi experience, which is available for SkyMiles members on more than 940 aircraft via personal electronic devices.

If you don’t already have a Crunchyroll subscription, a free 24-hour trial period is exclusively accessible during the flight or after landing. (Terms and exclusions apply.)

“Anime is a pop culture powerhouse with a passionate and long-term fandom,” Terry Li, EVP of Emerging Business at Crunchyroll, tells EW in an exclusive statement. “According to a recent study we commissioned, nearly half of Gen Z fans consider anime a meaningful part of their identity and over half of millennial and Gen X fans have stayed connected to anime for longer than a decade. With anime’s ability to transport viewers to new worlds, we’re looking forward to bringing new and longtime fans even closer to the content they love as they travel with Delta Air Lines.”

Sarah Downs, Managing Director of In-Flight Entertainment Engagement and Optimization at Delta, says, “Every Delta flight is an opportunity to discover something new. The world of anime is rich with storytelling and emotion, and Crunchyroll brings that to life in a way that’s perfect for travel. This partnership is a meaningful part of Delta’s ongoing commitment to delivering industry-leading entertainment that’s as dynamic and diverse as the customers we serve.”

Solo Leveling, which won Anime of the Year at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards (chosen by fans and judges), remains one of the most popular titles on the Crunchyroll streaming platform. Set in an unforgiving fantasy world where magically imbued “hunters” traverse dungeons and battle vicious monsters, the story follows Sung Jinwoo, the world’s weakest hunter.

Season 1 premiered on Crunchyroll last winter and followed Jinwoo as he was chosen by the mysterious “system,” which allowed him to level up beyond human limits as he uncovered the dark truth behind the monster-infested dungeons.

Season 2, subtitled Arise from the Shadow, saw Jinwoo further master his necromancer abilities on a mission to save his mother.

Black Clover is also set in a world where magic is real. The series follows Asta and Yuno, who are found abandoned at a church on the same day. Asta is the only one in this world without any magical abilities, while Yuno wields exceptional power, but both share a common dream to become the Wizard King. The pair are gifted grimoires at the age of 15, though Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells.

Horimiya follows two high school teens, popular girl Hori and gloomy Miyamura, who grow close after agreeing to keep their home lives a secret from their peers.

Fruits Basket tells of Tohru Honda, who’s living in a tent after a family tragedy when she’s discovered by the mysterious Soma clan. Now living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma, she learns of a bizarre familial secret, which is that she turns into an animal of the Zodiac if she hugs a member of the opposite sex.

Lastly, My Roommate Is a Cat is the touching story of how a shy novelist named Mikazuki Subaru comes to live with a feline companion who was dumped by humans and lived a tough life on the streets.

It’s a big year for Crunchyroll in general and the streamer is taking advantage. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the first part in a new movie trilogy based on the wildly popular Demon Slayer anime series and manga, broke box-office records when it hit stateside, becoming the highest-grossing anime of all time, not just in America.

“What I think it really speaks to is allowing fans to show people how important this is,” Mitchel Berger, the head of theatrical for Crunchyroll, previously commented to EW of the milestone. “Everybody was talking about Demon Slayer. It wasn’t just a subset of anime fans. The accolades and the records are wonderful, but the validation for the fans to have that moment in pop culture was the real victory for us.”

Crunchyroll also now partners with parent company Sony and Japanese animation studio MAPPA to release Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc, a film sequel to the Chainsaw Man anime’s first season, in U.S. theaters this weekend. And even more theatrical plans are in the works this year into next.

