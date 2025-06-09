BTS To Make Long-Awaited Comeback In March 2026, Confirms RM

[Source: NDTV]

BTS leader RM has officially revealed new details about the group’s highly anticipated comeback, confirming that their next album is planned for a March 2026 release.

Speaking at W Korea’s Love Your W Breast Cancer Awareness event in Seoul on October 15, 2025, RM was joined by fellow members J-Hope and V as he discussed the band’s preparations and creative plans.

During the event, RM responded to questions about BTS’s upcoming activities, offering the first concrete update on the group’s return since their hiatus.

He shared that BTS will begin working on their new album by preparing music, filming cover photos, and shooting the music video.

The leader went on to confirm that their tentative schedule is set for the “end of March,” giving fans a clearer picture of when to expect the comeback.

This marks the first time a specific timeframe has been mentioned for BTS’s spring 2026 album.

RM elaborated on what lies ahead for the group, saying, “They’ll be preparing the album, filming the jacket (cover) photos, and shooting the actual music video.”

His remarks confirmed that the members are set to resume group activities in full force, with all aspects of production already being planned.

