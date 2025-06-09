Bijou Phillips seeks to change daughter’s surname after divorce

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Bijou Phillips wants to have her daughter’s last name changed, dropping Masterson from it after her father, Danny Masterson, was convicted of raping two women in May 2023.

The Almost Famous actress has filed to change her 11-year-old child’s name from Fianna Francis Masterson to Fianna Francis Phillips, swapping out her ex-husband’s surname for her own, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, Oct. 24. The filing is awaiting approval from a judge.

Phillips and the That ’70s Show star married in 2011, after having dated since 2004. She filed for divorce in September 2023 after his sentencing. They share only one child.

Both Phillips’ and Masterson’s legal statuses were changed to “single” on the same day, according to a separate court document obtained by PEOPLE.

Representatives for Phillips and Masterson did not immediately respond to Entertainment Weekly’s request for comment.

Masterson was charged in 2020 with raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. In May 2023, the actor was found guilty of two counts of rape. The third count of rape resulted in a hung jury.

In September 2023, Masterson was convicted for the rape of two women and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Phillips filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” two weeks later.

Masterson filed to appeal his conviction in December 2024, with his lawyers claiming that his trial was “rife with erroneous judicial rulings that skewed the jury’s view of the evidence against him” and that a “stunning amount of exculpatory evidence” was never presented to the jury.

Phillips had been supportive of Masterson during his trials, and was one of the people who wrote a character letter for him ahead of the sentencing.

“Danny is an amazing father,” she wrote. “Our daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us. It has been very difficult without him here. Even though he is now in jail, he calls her every day. He helps her with homework every night.”

In February 2024, Phillips told E! News that she was “doing good,” saying she and her daughter were “a great little team.”

Masterson has also starred in Netflix’s The Ranch, the TBS comedy Men at Work, and the 1997 action flick Face/Off. He played Steven Hyde on That ’70s Show for eight seasons, from 1998 to 2006.

