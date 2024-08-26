Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick share first wedding photos

[Source: Amy Jackson / Instagram]

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick shared a pair of pictures from their wedding in a joint Instagram post, captioning it, “The journey has just begun.”

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are officially married! The two of them treated fans with the first official pictures from their dreamy wedding through a joint post on Instagram.

Amy looked stunning in a white gown for her Christian wedding, which was styled with a flowing veil that touched the ground. She carried a bouquet of white roses in her hand. Ed wore a white suit, and the two of them twinned in white. The first picture gave a glimpse of the stunning decoration at the wedding venue, filled with white flowers. Ed held his lady love close in the first shot, while the second picture had the two of them looking directly at the camera.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got engaged in January this year. Ed went down on his knees as Amy gasped, pleasantly surprised. Another picture showed Amy and Ed hugging each other as a small group of tourists stood nearby.

The two also celebrated their relationship by hosting an engagement dinner party in London. In a photo, Amy walked inside the venue holding her son’s hands. Amy has a son Andreas with former partner George Panayioto.

It was in 2022 when Amy made her relationship with Ed Instagram official. Ed, an actor, is best known for his role in Gossip Girl.