Street vendors thrive in growing Namaka business hub

Namaka town.

Namaka in Nadi is quickly shaping up to be one of the Western Division’s busiest business hubs, not just for supermarkets and offices but also for small street vendors who rely on daily sales to make a living.

For many vendors, the streets of Namaka offer more than just a marketplace; they provide an opportunity to sustain livelihoods, support families, and contribute to the town’s growing economy.

Among them is 66-year-old Kinisimere Turuva, who has been selling home-cooked meals for the past four years.

She said her small business is her main source of income, helping her support her granddaughter, who lives with her and attends primary school.

“This small business is what keeps us going every day. It helps me put food on the table and pay for my granddaughter’s school needs. I may not earn much, but this work gives me strength and a sense of purpose to carry on.”

For Emosi Vidre, originally from Saqani in Cakaudrove, the flea market in Namaka has been his workplace for nearly five years.

He left formal employment during COVID-19 to take up vending, a decision he says he has never regretted.

“There are challenges, but I stay positive and keep pushing forward. Selling here has been one of the best choices I’ve made. I want to encourage other Fijians to take up small businesses. It’s a good way to sustain your livelihood and support your families.”

As Namaka continues to grow into a commercial hub, vendors like Kinisimere and Emosi remain vital, offering affordable meals, fresh produce, and a glimpse of resilience in Fiji’s informal economy.

