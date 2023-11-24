Special Christmas celebration for Wakanisila children

Wakanisila children

Vodafone Fiji extended a special invitation to the kids of Wakanisila in Kalabu to start off their yearly Christmas celebrations, which was a touching display of community solidarity and holiday cheer as the occasion marked the launch of Vodafone Fiji’s 2023 Christmas promotion.

According to Vodafone’s Head of Sponsorship, Adriu Vakarau, the children of Wakanisila have been consistent participant in Vodafone Fiji’s Christmas on the Park festivities.

“They’ve always been part of our Christmas in the Park. So when we have Christmas in the park down on the grounds, we invite them to come and sing carols there. So we decided to acknowledge them this year because they’ve always been part of our Christmas in the Park.”

Vakarau says that the children of Wakanisila are the first. Vodafone will be visiting a number of homes in the coming weeks leading up to Christmas as part of their Christmas promotion.

Meanwhile, Vodafone will be giving away $250,000 cash and $20,000 cash each week for 20 winners leading up to Christmas as part of their Christmas promotion.