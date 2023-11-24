Investment Fiji discloses judging criteria for Business award

[File Photo]

Investment Fiji has disclosed the criteria that will be used to select the award recipient for the upcoming Prime Minister International Business Award.

Investment Fiji CEO Kamal Chetty says that the category will be judged on the theme “Resilience, Recovery, and Progress,” particularly looking at businesses that overcame a challenging period not only for our country but for the world, which was the COVID pandemic.

Chetty says that this included their innovation, excellence in service, performance, and other areas that are an indication of how well the business performed.

Investment Fiji CEO Kamal Chetty

The panel of judges will then scrutinize the submissions and select the winners based on their evaluation.

“Some sectors that are recognized, like primary industry, outsourcing, but anyone applying across the sectors, so we received a lot of interest, kind of a balance interest, but a lot of them are also in services, tourism-related businesses that are really doing well during COVID-19 or after COVID that has done well.”

Chetty adds that they engaged high-calibre and experienced judges from the private and public sectors who will look into the applications.

The PMIB Awards will be happening this Saturday at the Sheraton Island Resort on Denarau Island, with 17 awards across 13 categories.