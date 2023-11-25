Fiji needs to safeguard robust economic growth

Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary, Shiri Gounder

Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary, Shiri Gounder stresses the critical importance of safeguarding the robust economic recovery the country is currently experiencing.

Gounder points out that Fiji has successfully returned to pre-pandemic levels, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s economic resilience.

Looking ahead, Gounder shared at the Top Executive Conference, projections indicating a growth rate of 3.4% for the upcoming year, with stabilization expected around 3%.

He says this represents the trend growth rate observed in the country.

Despite the optimism surrounding Fiji’s economic momentum, Gounder acknowledges the existence of several risks that necessitate careful consideration.

“I think there’s a lot that we need to do, especially as post-pandemic, most of the country’s, the ability of the government and the public sector to drive the economy is very much constrained given the fiscal situations. And it’s time that the government creates the enabling environment for the private sector to take the lead. And that’s critical.”

Gounder highlights the imperative of building on the current momentum to ensure sustained economic progress.

He stresses that while the nation has witnessed positive developments, it is crucial to address potential challenges that could impact the trajectory of growth.